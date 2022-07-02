Elizabeth Olsen revealed that she has not yet watched her superhit MCU flick Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Olsen’s performance as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch in the movie was loved by the audience and critics alike. Multiverse of Madness was one of the biggest movies of 2022 and over $950 million at the worldwide box office. Olsen revealed that she had a cold during the premiere of the movie and hence couldn’t attend it.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show, Elizabeth Olsen said, “I’m not one of those (actors who doesn’t watch her own movies). I’m one of those people who likes to study something so I can figure out how to make it better.”

She added, “But I had a cold when we had the premiere and I didn’t want to sit through it. And so I asked them to send a copy so I could watch it, and it had my name on it and it had the time that I was watching it, and I didn’t want to watch it like that. My name was on it and the exact time and date,” It’s just distracting.”

Meanwhile, Olsen’s future in MCU is still uncertain as Wanda’s fate was left uncertain in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In the same interview, Elizabeth said that she would love to return as Wanda, “I hope so, they don’t tell me anything about my fate… I don’t know. I should come back. But I really don’t know… I would love to do more.”

Source Link : Elizabeth Olsen Reveals She Hasn't Watched 'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness'; Here's Why