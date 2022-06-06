Elizabeth Olsen addresses her Marvel future after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Elizabeth Olsen has addressed her future as Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel franchise.

The actor has played the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) since 2015, and won legions of fans following her appearance in WandaVision in January 2021.

In a recent interview with The Independent, Olsen said that she filmed new sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness before WandaVision had even begun showing on Disney Plus.

She said: “I didn’t know the plot of Doctor Strange 2 until we were almost done with WandaVision. The odd thing is no one saw it who worked on Doctor Strange; we filmed it back-to-back.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she reflected on her Marvel future, saying she would consider returning for another standalone TV series if asked.

“I don’t know how big the plans actually are but I’m down for anything as long as there’s a good idea attached to it. I wanna know what people want next desperately ‘cause I think there are very clever and creative fan ideas.”

Olsen said the important thing with Wanda is that she gets to “continue to create a new aspect and some sort of change or shift in her as we move forward so it doesn’t become this repeat of something”.

Elizabeth Olsen in ‘WandaVision’ (Disney/Marvel Studios)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be available to stream on Disney Plus from 22 June.

Read The Independent’s full interview with Olsen here.

