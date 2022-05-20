Elizabeth line will ‘totally transform opportunity’, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has suggested the new Elizabeth line will “totally transform opportunity”.

The prime minister was speaking earlier this week, after riding the new railway ahead of its official opening to passengers on 24 May.

“I think it’s absolutely amazing, this is a great day for the country and a great day for London, the greatest city on Earth,” Mr Johnson said.

“What we’ve got now is an extraordinary east-west link fast link that will take people from Kent and Essex right the way through to Berkshire and totally transform opportunity in this city.”

Sign up for our newsletters.