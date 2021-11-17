The 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity, or COP 15, was held in Kunming, Southeast China’s Yunnan province, from 11 to 15 October.

As the first part of the opening ceremony, the short film Elephants’ Journey in Yunnan was premiered and shown to participants in the main venue.

The film shows how 16 wild Asian elephants left their habitat in Xishuangbanna, Yunnan province, in March 2020 and travelled 808 miles for 17 months. The film chronicles their journey and how tens of thousands of people guarded them along the way, illustrating the wisdom and solutions in seeking a harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.

Presented by Yunnan Media Group, Elephants’ Journey in Yunnan is a collection of precious footage captured during the northward travel and the return of Asian elephants.

Previously published on Chinadaily.com.cn

Source Link Elephants’ Journey in Yunnan