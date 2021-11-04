Firefighters are tackling a blaze on the 18th floor of a tower block in south London.

Around 60 crew rushed to the building in Deacon Street in Elephant and Castle.

Footage showed flames consuming a balcony and thick black smoke billowing out.

The London Fire Brigade said road closures were in place and asked people to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, fire chiefs say.

Station commander Dave Hill, who is at the scene, said: “Firefighters are making steady progress at the scene of the fire in Elephant and Castle.

“Road closures are in place and there is heavy congestion. We encourage people to avoid the area.”

The fire brigade was called at 10.58am, and crews from south and central London, including Lambeth, Dockhead, Dowgate, Brixton and surrounding fire stations, were called to join the effort.

More follows

Source Link Elephant and Castle fire: 60 firefighters called to tower block blaze in south London