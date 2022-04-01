Electric wheelchair user worries of ‘living in fear’ amid cost of living crisis

Posted on April 1, 2022

An electric wheelchair user worries she will be “living in fear” of getting stuck when out and about because she can’t afford to charge her chair as often as she needs.

The UK has been plunged into a cost of living crisis, with energy bills rising dramatically due to the price cap increase that came into effect on 1 April.

“I have to try and be careful about driving around so much in my wheelchair, to see if I can get away with charging it every other night,” Georgina told BBC Breakfast.

