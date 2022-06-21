Election worker gives emotional testimony about threats by Trump supporters: ‘I’ve lost my name, I’ve lost my reputation’

A Georgia election worker gave emotional testimony to the January 6 House Select Committee, saying during a pre-recorded deposition, “I’ve lost my name, I’ve lost my reputation”.

Election worker Ruby Freeman asked the committee, “do you know how it feels to have the President of the United States target you? The president is supposed to represent every American, not to target one. But he targeted me, Lady Ruby, a small business owner, a mother, a proud American citizen who stood up to help Fulton County run an election in the middle of a pandemic”.

Ms Freeman’s daughter, Shaye Moss, also worked as an election worker in Georgia during the 2020 election. Ms Moss testified in person in front of the committee during its hearing on Tuesday.

Ms Freeman told the committee that she “could never have imagined the events that followed” the 2020 election.

Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, a former Georgia election worker, is comforted by her mother Ruby Freeman

More follows…

