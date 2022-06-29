Nicola Sturgeon has said that Scotland could become independent of the UK if the SNP were to win a majority of votes in a general election.
She said that she “hoped” that the vote would take place in the setting of a referendum, but that if this was not allowed by the UK government, that the next general election would act as a ‘de-facto’ vote for independence.
This follows Dominic Raab’s statement that a vote of independence for Scotland was unlikely, because it is “not the right time.”
Source Link Election win should trigger Scottish independence, says Sturgeon