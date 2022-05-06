Election results ‘massive turning point’ for Labour, says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has hailed last night’s local election results as a “massive turning point” for the Labour party.

Labour was celebrating the capture of Tory flagships Wandsworth, Westminster and Barnet in London, as well as victories in Southampton and the new Cumberland Council.

But there was little sign of a significant breakthrough in the key Red Wall seats in the Midlands and North lost to Conservatives in 2019, which Starmer must win back to stand any chance of entering 10 Downing Street at the next election.

Polling guru Professor John Curtice said the results left Starmer with “an awful lot of work to do” to make Labour the largest party in parliament.

With counting completed overnight in 71 out of 200 councils, Labour had gained 91 councillors, as Tories lost 132.

Labour sources described victories in London “crown jewel” councils which have been in Tory hands for decades as “monumental” and said that the capture of Barnet was a welcome sign that the party was rebuilding bridges with the Jewish community.

Speaking during an early-morning visit to Barnet, Starmer said: “This is a massive turning point for the Labour Party from the depths of 2019. We’re back on track now for the general election, showing the hard change that we have done in the last two years. What a difference it has made.”

But leading elections analyst Robert Hayward said: “This is a turning point, but it does not guarantee Labour majoritry in government next election.

“Local elections in miud-trem should show the main opposition party n a very strong position. It doesn’t. It shows them in a good position.”

