Elderly Ukrainian woman given food to survive hands it to 94-year-old neighbour

Posted on April 26, 2022 0

An elderly Ukrainian woman living in war-torn Kharkiv handed the food she had been given to survive to a 94-year-old neighbour.

The extraordinary act of kindness, from 74-year-old Ludmila Kyrichenko, was filmed by Sky News in the residential area of Saltivka, in the northeastern region of the city.

“Is the war over?” the neighbour asks, as she approaches the crew.

Ludmila replies to say no, before offering the food to her neighbour and putting it in her bag.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Elderly Ukrainian woman given food to survive hands it to 94-year-old neighbour