Elderly Ukrainian woman given food to survive hands it to 94-year-old neighbour

An elderly Ukrainian woman living in war-torn Kharkiv handed the food she had been given to survive to a 94-year-old neighbour.

The extraordinary act of kindness, from 74-year-old Ludmila Kyrichenko, was filmed by Sky News in the residential area of Saltivka, in the northeastern region of the city.

“Is the war over?” the neighbour asks, as she approaches the crew.

Ludmila replies to say no, before offering the food to her neighbour and putting it in her bag.

