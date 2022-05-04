Elderly Shanghai resident taken away to morgue in body bag while still alive

Posted on May 4, 2022 0

An elderly Shanghai resident was mistakenly declared dead and taken to a morgue in a body bag, only for workers to realise he was still alive.

The horrifying video, shared on Chinese social media, is the latest sign of dysfunction in the Covid-stricken city where millions of people remain under government-enforced lockdown.

Footage shot by a bystander shows several workers – dressed in protective clothing – recoil as they open the bag to find the man alive.

He is then wheeled out of the herse and back towards a building.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Elderly Shanghai resident taken away to morgue in body bag while still alive