An elderly Shanghai resident was mistakenly declared dead and taken to a morgue in a body bag, only for workers to realise he was still alive.
The horrifying video, shared on Chinese social media, is the latest sign of dysfunction in the Covid-stricken city where millions of people remain under government-enforced lockdown.
Footage shot by a bystander shows several workers – dressed in protective clothing – recoil as they open the bag to find the man alive.
He is then wheeled out of the herse and back towards a building.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Source Link Elderly Shanghai resident taken away to morgue in body bag while still alive