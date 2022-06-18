Elderly British man arrested ‘after photographing children at beach’ in Greece

An elderly British man was arrested on the Greek island of Santorini after taking photos of young children playing on a beach, according to reports.

The children’s parents reportedly saw the man on Kamari beach photographing the youngsters, who were wearing swimsuits.

Concerned with the man’s behaviour, the parents notified police officers in a nearby resort village.

Police searched the area and soon found the man, who they confirmed to be British. He was subsequently arrested over the allegations.

According to Greek newspaper Protothema: “The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon and immediately the bathers looked for police officers who were patrolling the beach of Kamari, to whom they reported the old Briton who was photographing the minor children who were playing carelessly.”

The elderly man was brought to Thira Police Sub-Directorate where he was identified by one of the mothers of the children.

Once arrested, his case file was referred to the prosecutor of the Naxos Court of First Instance.

In Greece, it is illegal to photograph children without their parents’ consent.

