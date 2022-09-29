Ekta Kapoor And Mother Shobha Fall Into Legal Soup Over Web Series ‘XXX 2’; Arrest Warrant Issued

XXX season 2, which aired on ALTBalaji, has caused producer and director Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor to fall into a legal soup. The show is an erotic drama that revolves around different romantic stories exploring the layers of love and physical relationship. The first season aired in 2018 while the second season was released in 2020.

Also See: All Khans in Industry Are Legends: Ekta Kapoor Slams Boycott Trend Targeting ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Pathaan’

As per a report from ETimes, a court in Bihar’s Begusarai has issued an arrest warrant against Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor, associated with ALTBalaji. The warrant was issued on basis of a complaint lodged by Shambhu Kumar, an ex-serviceman and a resident of Begusarai.

The complaint was lodged in 2020 where Kumar alleged that a few objectionable scenes in XXX season 2 insulted soldiers and hurt the sentiments of their family members. As per the outlet, Hrishikesh Pathak, Kumar’s advocate said, ”The court had issued summons to them (Kapoors) and asked them to appear before it in connection with the matter. They (Kapoors), however, informed the court that certain scenes in the series were removed after the objection,”

Also See: Ekta Kapoor Shuts Down KRK’s Claims That ‘Ek Villain Returns’ Is Copied From Korean Movie: He Seems To Know More

”But they did not appear before the court following which the warrant was issued against them,” Pathak concluded. Reportedly, there are other cases registered against the series for its allegedly objectionable content.

Cover Image: Sourced

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Ekta Kapoor And Mother Shobha Fall Into Legal Soup Over Web Series 'XXX 2'; Arrest Warrant Issued