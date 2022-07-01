Eknath Shinde Sworn In As Maha CM : Vivek Agnihotri Says 'We Can Live Without Fear'; Kangana Ranaut Chimes In Support

After a week long political turmoil in Maharashtra, rebel Shiva Shena MLA, Eknath Shinde, has been sworn as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra. As Shinde was given the title of CM, Bollywood celebs like Kangana Ranaut and Vivek Agnihotri chimed in their support. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government collapsed in Maharashtra after a certain section of Shiv Sena leaders led by said that they were unhappy and upset with the functioning of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress, with which the Shiv Sena forms the MVA.

Taking to her Instagram, Kangana shared a picture of Shinde and wrote that she was inspired by his journey. She wrote, “What an inspiring success story….From driving auto-rickshaw for a living to becoming of the most important and powerful people in the country…congratulations sir.”

Meanwhile, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also extended his congratulations to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde. He wrote, “Congratulations @mieknathshinde Congratulations @Dev_Fadnavis for your dynamic leadership. At least, now we can live without fear. #JaiMaharashtra.”

Congratulations @mieknathshinde

Congratulations @Dev_Fadnavis for your dynamic leadership. At least, now we can live without fear. #JaiMaharashtra — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 30, 2022

Actor Riteish Deshmukh, son of former Maharashtra CM, Vilasrao Deshmukh, also shared a tweet and congratulated Shinde. “Heartiest Congratulations to Shri @mieknathshinde ji on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra- Best Wishes Sir,” he wrote.

Heartiest Congratulations to Shri @mieknathshinde ji on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra- Best Wishes Sir. pic.twitter.com/QflE6gd0pk — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 30, 2022

Meanwhile, actors like Swara Bhaskar, Urmila Matondkar, Dia Mirza and more extended their support for Uddhav Thackeray and thanked him for his tenure.

