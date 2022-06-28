Ekin-Su: Love Island 2022 contestant in profile OLD

Love Island is back on our screens for a new series – and things are already hotting up.

The ITV2 dating show returned on Monday 6 June, with a new group of people heading into the villa in search of romance.

In the opening week of the show, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu was one of the original bombshells introduced to the villa.

The 27-year-old comes from Essex and has worked as an actor in Turkey.

Ekin-Su said that she’s looking for a spark with someone, explaining: “I’m looking for that real genuine spark and they just see me as me. I think the concept of the show brings back true and raw feelings.”

“I’m quite picky and I’m not just looking for looks, I’m looking for brains,” she said. “I’m looking for someone with intelligence, someone who can have good chats… I’m looking for a serious man and a serious relationship.”

Ekin is a gender-neutral name of Turkish origin that means “harvest”.

Before long, Ekin-Su became a firm favourite of Love Island viewers, with many praising her “chaotic” energy.

On Thursday 16 June’s episode, Ekin-Su left viewers in hysterics after crawling around on the floor to disguise a secret tryst with Jay.

She is currently coupled up with newcomer Charlie, but has admitted that she still feels a spark with former flame Davide.

Love Island continues on weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.

