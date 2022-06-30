'Ek Villain Returns' Trailer: John-Disha & Arjun-Tara's Twisted Love Stories Will Leave You Puzzled – Watch

After eight years, ace filmmaker Mohit Suri is back with the sequel of his 2014 blockbuster ‘Ek Villain’, but the recently dropped almost three-minute trailer proves that the sequel is nowhere close to its previous version. While the previous ‘Ek Villain’ movie that featured Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor’s innocent chemistry won over the audience, the sequel featuring new on-screen pairs (John Abraham-Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor-Tara Sutaria) fails to strike a chord with the audience. While the action-sequences between Arjun and John promise an entertaining joy-ride, we would prefer Riteish Deshmukh’s sinister serial killer act from the 2014 over the former.

Watch the trailer of ‘Ek Villain Returns’ here:

In an attempt to take the audience down the memory lane and connect the upcoming movie with ‘Ek Villain’, the makers have successfully used superhit track ‘Galliyan’. And it won’t be a surprise if they use other popular tracks like ‘Hamdard’, ‘Banjaara’ and others from the previous version.

Despite all the mystery, action and glamour, ‘Ek Villain Returns’ trailer will leave you puzzled as multiple plot twists and forced expresses would leave you going back to the original one rather than the upcoming sequel.

Helmed by Mohit Suri, ‘Ek Villain Returns’ is slated to release on July 29, 2022, in theatres.

SEE ALSO: ‘Shamshera’ Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor Shines As Quirky, Menacing Dacoit; Could Be Bollywood’s Answer To ‘RRR’ And ‘KGF’

Cover Image: Twitter

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Ek Villain Returns' Trailer: John-Disha & Arjun-Tara's Twisted Love Stories Will Leave You Puzzled - Watch