Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Europa League semi-final online and on TV tonight

Eintracht Frankfurt and West Ham vie for a place in the final of the Europa League.

The German side won the first leg 2-1, taking a first-minute lead through Ansgar Knauff before Daichi Kamada’s ensured they are ahead at the halfway stage of the tie.

Both sides rotated to some extent during weekend league action to target continental success.

The winner will play either RB Leipzig or Rangers in the final.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture:

When and where is it?

Eintracht Frankfurt vs West Ham is due to kick-off at 8pm BST on Thursday 5 May at the Waldstadion in Frankfurt, Germany.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on BT Sport 1, with coverage due to begin at 7pm BST. Subscribers can also watch the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

Oliver Glasner could keep faith with the side that secured a first leg advantage despite both Evan N’Dicka and Kristijan Jakic being back available after suspension. Djibril Sow, Daichi Kamada, Almamy Toure and Rafael Borre did not start the weekend defeat to Bayer Leverkusen and could return.

West Ham were boosted by the return to the bench of Issa Diop in their defeat to Arsenal, but the Frenchman is unlikely to start with Craig Dawson available having been suspended for that league fixture. Tomas Soucek and Michail Antonio began the loss on the bench; both should start for David Moyes, who may also consider bringing in Vladimir Coufal at right-back.

Predicted line-ups

Eintracht Frankfurt: Trapp; N’Dicka, Tuta, Hinteregger; Knauff, Jakić, Sow, Kostić; Kamada, Hrustic; Borré

West Ham: Areola; Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Souček, Rice; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio

Odds

Eintracht Frankfurt win 20/13

Draw 5/2

West Ham win 23/12

Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt just manage to cling on, progressing on aggregate after securing a draw on the night. Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 West Ham (4-3 agg.)

