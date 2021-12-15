A eight-year-old girl is seriously injured after being hit by a car as a pedestrian in Walsall, West Midlands.

The accident happened at around 3.25pm on Tuesday, as the car allegedly veered off the road and struck the child.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene between Primley Avenue and Ripon Road, where the girl “had sustained potentially serious injuries”.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: “Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford and the West Midlands Care Team attended the scene.

“On arrival, we found one patient, a child who was the pedestrian, she was assessed by ambulance staff on scene and had sustained potentially serious injuries.

“She received treatment on scene and was conveyed to Birmingham Childrens Hospital via land ambulance for further treatment.”

A West Midlands police spokesperson said the girl sustained a serious leg injury.

They said: “The driver of the car is assisting police with their enquiries.

“Anyone who witnessed what happened and has not spoken to us should contact us via Live Chat on our website quoting log 2714 of 14/12.”

Source Link Eight-year-old girl seriously injured in Walsall car crash