Eight foot long bull shark rams kayaker’s boat

Posted on June 21, 2022 0

A kayaker got quite the shock when a huge bull shark started ramming into the side of his boat back in April.

Quentin Turko said that he was fishing in Outer Banks, barrier islands just off the coast of North Carolina, when the shark approached him and tried to steal his fish.

This video shows the shark battling it out for a 45lb redfish that Turko had netted, in the effort for an easy meal.

Turko said that he was lucky not to be knocked into the water.

