Eight elementary school students treated after eating gummy bears laced with marijuana

Eight elementary school students in Maryland were treated by emergency services crews after eating marijuana-laced gummy bears.

Charles County Fire Public Information Officer Bill Smith said a call came into authorities at 1pm on Monday reporting that multiple students were feeling unwell after ingesting the sweets.

When county fire and EMS crews arrived at the C Paul Barnhart Elementary School in the suburbs south of Washington, DC, they quickly determined that the gummies were laced with THC marijuana, WUSA 9 reports.

All of the children were examined by paramedics at the school and none of them were found to be in danger of developing life-threatening conditions.

Multiple emergency vehicles were seen outside the school.

They were all collected by their parents and taken home.

It is unclear how the children obtained the gummies, and authorities are investigating.

Last month, an elementary school teacher in South Carolina was arrested after a student allegedly chose a pack of cannabis edibles from a classroom reward box.

Victoria Farish Weiss was fired as a teacher at Rocky Creek Elementary School and was charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug.

Authorities in Lexington County say that when the student picked the edibles the teacher took them away and told the youngster to take something else. But when the child picked another treat, he allegedly grabbed a second pack of edibles.

School officials say that no child ate any of the edibles in the incident.

Marijuana is decriminalised and legal for medical purposes in Maryland, but is fully illegal in South Carolina.

The drug is fully legal in 18 states.

