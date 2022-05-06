Eight dead after major explosion at Cuban hotel

At least eight people are dead and many more are injured after a large explosion tore through several floors of a hotel in the Cuban capital of Havana, according to reports.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said the explosion at the Saratoga Hotel wasn’t due to a bombing and a preliminary investigation suggested that the blast was caused by a gas leak.

At least 13 people have been reported missing, according to government officials.

