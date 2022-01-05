Edward Colston statue trial: Four cleared of criminal damage for toppling memorial

Four protesters have been found not guilty of causing criminal damage after toppling the statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol during a Black Lives Matter protest.

The bronze memorial to the 17th century slave merchant was pulled down during a protest on 7 June 2020, before being rolled into the water.

Although a huge crowd of people were involved, just four people faced trial.

Rhian Graham, 30, Milo Ponsford, 26, and Sage Willoughby, 22, were caught on CCTV passing the ropes around the statue that were used to pull it down.

Jake Skuse, 33, was accused of orchestrating a plan to throw it in the harbour.

On Wednesday they were cleared by a jury at Bristol Crown Court after almost three hours of deliberations following a two-week trial.

There were loud cheers from the packed public gallery after the not guilty verdicts were returned.

Tom Wainwright, for Milo Ponsford, raised the question of costs being repaid to the defendants following their acquittal but Judge Peter Blair QC questioned whether such an application was appropriate in light of the high-profile support the defendants have received.

Artist Banksy designed a limited edition t-shirt, pledging the funds raised to the defendants’ cause.

The events in June caused an estimated £3,750 of damage to the statue – including removing its staff and a coat tail – and £350 of damage was caused to the railings of Pero’s Bridge.

All four defendants admitted their involvement but denied their actions were criminal, claiming the statue itself had been a hate crime against the people of Bristol.

They chose to have the case heard by a jury at Bristol Crown Court, even though it could have been dealt with by a magistrate.

More follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Edward Colston statue trial: Four cleared of criminal damage for toppling memorial