Edward Colston statue: Campaigners say ‘justice has been done’ after four cleared of criminal damage

Race equality campaigners have welcomed news of four people being cleared of criminal damage over toppling the statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol.

Rhian Graham, 30, Milo Ponsford, 26, Sage Willoughby, 22 and Jake Skuse, 33 – informally referred to as the ‘Colston 4’ – were caught on CCTV passing the ropes around the bronze memorial that were used to pull it down during a Black Lives Matter protest in June 2020, before being rolled into the water.

Though a huge crowd of people were involved, just four people faced trial and Mr Skuse stood accused of orchestrating a plan to throw it in the harbour.

Weyman Bennett, co-convenor of Stand Up To Racism, told The Independent that the Black Lives Matter demonstrations following the murder of George Floyd were a historic response to racism – the legacy of slavery and colonialism – which should be seen as an accomplishment.

“For years, the people of Bristol called for the statue of Edward Colston, a public celebration of a slave trader in the centre of Bristol to be removed, and finally in June 2020 the people of Bristol pulled the statue down themselves,” they said.

“This historic event should be welcomed and celebrated, not prosecuted.

“We welcome this verdict, and call on all of those who value the right to protest to oppose the Government’s draconian policing bill, which will undoubtedly be used to launch further attacks on anti-racist activists.”

Similarly, a Black Lives Matter UK spokesperson welcomed the trial’s outcome but echoed the notion that this positive turn of events came about because they are white, nodding to a reality whereby Black people are overrepresented in the criminal justice system.

“They played different roles in the removal of the monument. They are all heroes. They are also all white,” they told The Independent.

“People of colour no longer feel safe to take direct action under this government”.

“As the old saying goes: No justice, no peace. Justice has been done today,” the spokesperson continued, “but BLM UK will not rest until we have black liberation.”

On Wednesday, the Colston 4 were cleared by a jury at Bristol Crown Court after almost three hours of deliberations following a two-week-and-two-day trial.

There were loud cheers from the packed public gallery after the not guilty verdicts were returned.

All four defendants admitted their involvement but denied their actions were criminal, claiming the statue itself had been a hate crime against the people of Bristol.

Anti-racism campaigner Patrick Vernon told The Independent that, moving forward, the Home Secretary Priti Patel needs to remove the clause from Crime and Policing Bill Bill that some one be charged and convicted up to 10 year removing a statue like Colston.

“The verdict from the jury clearly shows that the government is on the wrong side of history and that the removal of Colston is part of the wider dialogue and consultation that Bristol have been having in the last two decades,” he said.

“I hope this will be part of a process to end the cultural war and government focus on the real work such as ending child poverty and tackling structural racism.”

Lee Jasper, vice chair of BAME Lawyers for Justice campaigning group, told The Independent: “We are delighted that justice prevailed for our allies and their families.

“This was nothing more than a political show trial demanded by Boris Johnson and Priti Patel in a determined attempt to prosecute an act of moral outrage as a criminal act.

“Whilst we celebrate this victory, its important to note that this a is portent of things to come in their Police Crime Bill. The struggle continues”.

In a statement following the verdict, Raj Chada, who represented Mr Skuse, said: “The truth is that the defendants should never have been prosecuted.

“It is shameful that Bristol City Council did not take down the statue of slaver Edward Colston that had caused such offence to people in Bristol, and equally shameful that they then supported the prosecution of these defendants.”

An estimated £3,750 of damage was done to the statue – including removing its staff and a coat tail – and £350 of damage was caused to the railings of Pero’s Bridge.

The prosecution argued the case was a matter of straight forward criminal damage, and who Colston had been was “irrelevant”.

But the barristers for all four defendants argued Colston and his legacy was vital to deciding the case.

