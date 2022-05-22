Education secretary sends his children to private schools but suggests it was wife’s decision

The education secretary has acknowledged he sends his children to private schools – but suggested his wife was behind the decision.
Nadhim Zahawi, who is responsible for state schools across England, was asked why he – like Boris Johnson – chose to pay to send his three children to independent schools instead.
The question came as Mr Zahawi hailed private schools as a tool to help “level up” the country and criticised universities that admit state pupils with lower A-level grades.
After saying the country has “brilliant state schools and they’re getting better every day”, he was asked: “You still sent your children to private school though?”
“That was a parental decision, I had to make that with my wife. I don’t make that on my own,” the 54-year-old Mr Zahawi told Sky News.
It was put to him that a major study of 132,000 students had found those from state schools with slightly lower grades than their private school peers are more likely to achieve a top degree.
But Mr Zahawi attacked “tilting the system”, arguing: “You don’t level up by dragging people down,” pointing to state academies being run by the likes of Eton.
He added: “You don’t succeed by delivering a great outcome for every child by actually attacking a part of the system. I don’t want to attack independent schools – they do a great job.”
The Iraq-born Mr Zahawi is one the cabinet’s richest members, boasting a £10m property portfolio having made his fortune co-founding the polling organisation YouGov.
