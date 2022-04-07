Eddie Redmayne draws unlikely comparison between Fantastic Beasts role and Brad Pitt in Ocean’s films

Eddie Redmayne said the latest instalment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise is like a heist movie in a new interview.

The actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon onWednesday (6 April) to talk about the third film in the series, The Secrets of Dumbledore.

“What I love about this one is it feels like it’s sort of a wizarding heist movie,” the actor explained. “It’s like Ocean’s Eleven, set in a wizarding world.”

Fallon responded: “That’s a perfect way to sell it.”

Redmayne went further to add that “Jude Law, who plays Dumbledore, is basically George Clooney, and I’m Brad Pitt”.

In The Secrets of Dumbledore, Dumbledore (Law), Newt Scamander (Redmayne) and company must foil Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) who has manipulated an election to make himself Supreme Head of the wizarding world.

Mikkelsen takes Johnny Depp’s place as Grindelwald after Depp resigned at the request of Warner Bros last year following his libel case loss against The Sun.

While reviews for the third Beasts film have been mixed, critics across the board have praised Mikkelsen’s charismatic performance, with some suggesting that he is a far superior villain for the franchise.

