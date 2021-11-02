Eddie Jones hopeful Marcus Smith can shake off knock to start for England against Tonga

England’s aim of starting Marcus Smith against Tonga on Saturday hangs in the balance as the Harlequins fly-half battles a leg injury.

Eddie Jones is “cautiously optimistic” that he will be able to field his intended 10-12 axis of Smith and captain Owen Farrell for the Autumn Nations Series opener at Twickenham.

But Smith’s involvement in training so far this week has been limited to ball handling only and doubt hovers over the 22-year-old’s fitness with a call due to be made on Thursday morning.

“We’re being conservative with him but we’re cautiously optimistic that he’ll be right to play,” Jones said.

“We are keen for him to be involved in the game. If we don’t get to see him this week, we will get to see him next week.

“It’s not frustrating, it’s part and parcel of preparing a team. Players pick up small knocks and he’ll recover well.”

England’s backline resources have been hit by additional injuries, with Freddie Steward also a doubt for the visit of the Pacific Islanders.

Steward has a leg issue as well – no further details have been provided by England – so is touch and go to continue at full-back after making his debut against the USA in July.

Complicating the issue in the back three is that Max Malins, the Gallagher Premiership’s leading try scorer this season with seven, has been ruled out to remove another option at 15.

And England’s injury problems also extend to scrum-half where Raffi Quirke has joined Harry Randall in the treatment room, leaving Ben Youngs and Alex Mitchell as the only fit players in the position.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Eddie Jones hopeful Marcus Smith can shake off knock to start for England against Tonga