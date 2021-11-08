Eddie Howe: Newcastle appoint former Bournemouth boss as new head coach

Eddie Howe has been appointed as Newcastle United head coach.

The 43-year-old replaces Steve Bruce, who was sacked last month following the Saudi-led takeover of the Premier League club.

Graeme Jones, who had worked as assistant coach to Bruce since January, has served as caretaker manager since Bruce’s firing, with ex-Arsenal boss Unai Emery turning down the permanent role this week to stay at Villarreal.

Howe, 43, returns to coaching 15 months after leaving Bournemouth.

Howe made more than 250 on-pitch appearances for Bournemouth, where he spent the vast majority of his playing career. In December 2006, aged just 29, Howe was named player-coach at the club. When injuries brought his time on the pitch to a premature end the following summer, he remained in a coaching position under Kevin Bond until September 2008.

In 2009, Howe was named head coach of Bournemouth for the first time, a position he held for three years in a spell that saw him achieve promotion to League One.

Howe left the Cherries for Burnley in 2011 but returned in 2012. One year later, he guided Bournemouth to the Championship, before securing promotion to the Premier League in 2015.

Howe left Bournemouth once more at the end of the 2019/20 season, following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

The 43-year-old turned down the chance to coach Celtic in May of this year, with the Scottish club saying in a statement that he would not be joining “for reasons [out of] both his and Celtic’s control”.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Eddie Howe: Newcastle appoint former Bournemouth boss as new head coach