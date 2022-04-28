Eddie Hearn reveals his prediction for Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano

Eddie Hearn has predicted that Katie Taylor will beat Amanda Serrano by stoppage as the pair prepare to meet at Madison Square Garden.

Described as one of the biggest fights of all-time, Taylor and Serrano will become the first female boxers to headline the famous venue in New York.

Ireland’s Taylor is unbeaten as a professional and holder of the unified lightweight belts, while her Puerto Rican opponent has just a sole defeat from 44 career fights and has held nine major world titles across seven weight classes.

While Serrano has been tipped as the favourite, Hearn has backed his client Taylor, predicting a late victory for the 2012 Olympic gold medallist.

“Katie Taylor looks so good and so fresh,” Hearn explained. “I’m actually going for a Katie Taylor late stoppage in this fight and I don’t think that’s going to be a common pick from people but I just feel like she’s got that eye of the tiger.

“People look at Katie sometimes and think ‘softly spoken, oh she’s such a nice girl’ and she is, but she’s a fierce competitor and she really wants to do a job on Amanda Serrano.

“It’s going to be a great fight.”

Taylor has already beaten her opponent’s sister Cindy during her career, beating the elder Serrano in Boston in 2018.

The Irish fighter thinks that the size of the occasion will bring the best out of her.

“I’m feeling great. The preparation has gone fantastic, the training camp has been great, I feel strong and I feel like I am going to showcase my absolute best on Saturday night,” Taylor explained.

“I feel like these kinds of opponents get the best out of me as well.

“This is a history-making moment and I’m prepared to put in a history-making performance as well.”

