Eddie Hearn labels Tyson Fury’s financial demands ‘outrageous’ for Dillian Whyte fight

Eddie Hearn has described Tyson Fury’s financial demands as “outrageous” after the Gypsy King’s camp supposedly asked for 80 per cent of the purse in his potential fight with Dillian Whyte.

Whyte is expected to be confirmed as the mandatory challenger to Fury’s WBC title, although the governing body is waiting until his ongoing legal proceedings have been concluded.

Whyte’s promoter Hearn is confident the legal issue will not be a problem, but is worried by Fury’s financial expectations and what that might do to scupper the fight.

Asked about the problem of finances disrupting the fight, Hearn told iFL TV: “Possibly. That’s almost secondary to the fight being ordered.

“The interim champion can receive up to 45 percent of a purse split and I believe it should be towards those kinds of levels. I saw Top Rank talk about 20 per cent [at the WBC convention]. That’s outrageous, but that’s something to be left to them.

“The problem is time. We need to move forward, and it is closing in, and I’m confident that it’ll be a ruling that is fair to Dillian Whyte.”

Hearn added: “I think the truth is, without the lawsuit, would he [Dillian Whyte] have even been called for the mandatory by the WBC? I think the answer is probably now or certainly with the terms that he would want.

“The legal case and the arbitration has to make its decision, and we believe it’ll be a more favourable decision than what it would be for a standard WBC ruling.

“The WBC said on Tuesday: ‘We can’t make a ruling because of this ongoing situation.’ I get it. We’re very confident the ruling will be in the best interest of Dillian Whyte, bearing in mind the circumstances, and he will be called the mandatory challenger to Tyson Fury.

“I’m a bit disappointed that it didn’t take place yesterday, but Dillian and his team have been working hard behind the scenes. But we’re very confident the legal matter will be resolved, and he will be the mandatory for Tyson Fury.”

