Ed Sheeran wins ‘Shape of You’ copyright trial

Ed Sheeran has won his “Shape of You” copyright trial.

The singer had been accused of copying parts of his 2017 smash single from Sami Chokri’s 2015 track “Oh Why”.

Sheeran and his co-writers, Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid and producer Steven McCutcheon, had denied the claims made by Chokri and his co-writer Ross O’Donoghue.

On Wednesday (6 April) morning, Judge Antony Zacaroli cleared the singer of plagiarism after an 11-day trial at the High Court.

Chokri – who performs under the name Sami Switch – had claimed that Sheeran’s song took “particular lines and phrases” from his own.

He alleged that his refrain of the words “Oh I” was “strikingly similar” to Sheeran’s delivery of the words “Oh why”.

Zacaroli listened to both songs in court, with Chokri and O’Donoghue’s lawyer, Andrew Sutcliffe, telling him they “sound almost identical”.

However, on Wednesday, Zacaroli decided that Sheeran, McDaid and McCutcheon had not copied the song.

This is a breaking news story – more information to follow…

