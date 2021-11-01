Ed Sheeran ‘thought he was gay’ growing up as he ‘has a big feminine side’

Posted on November 1, 2021 0

Ed Sheeran has said that he thought he was gay growing up as he has “a big feminine side”.

The singer-songwriter, 30, said that his interests, which he believes to be “feminine”, made him wonder about his sexuality when he “was a kid”.

‘I have a definite feminine side, to the point that, when I was a kid, I thought I was gay for a bit,” he told Dutch podcast Man, Man, Man.

The “Shape of You” singer continued: “I definitely have a big feminine side – I love musical theatre, I love pop music, I love Britney Spears.

“My masculine side probably stops at drinking beer and watching football,” Sheeran told the podcast, adding: “I am not a car guy. I like a nice car, but I’m not a car guy.”

Sheeran is married to Cherry Seaborn and the couple have one daughter, Lyra, who is 15-months-old.

The singer, who released his fourth studio album last week.

Ed Sheeran said his ‘feminine side’ made him wonder if he was gay growing up

(Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

Find The Independent’s review of the record, which is titled Equals, here.

Also last month, Elton John called Sheeran a “f***ing big mouth” after he prematurely revealed they had recorded a Christmas song together.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Ed Sheeran ‘thought he was gay’ growing up as he ‘has a big feminine side’