Ed Sheeran sets new chart record after being named 2021’s most played artist

Ed Sheeran has broken a new chart record after being named the most played artist of 2021 in the UK.

The singer-songwriter was awarded the distinction by PPL, the music licencing organisation that monitors airplay data captured from radio stations, TV channels, and public performance locations such as offices, shops, bars, nightclubs, music venues and festivals.

As well as being the most played artist of the year in the UK, his hit single “Bad Habits” was also the most played song.

Back in 2017, Sheeran had attained a similar distinction, being the overall most played artist as well as boasting the year’s most played single, “Shape of You”.

This makes Sheeran the first artist to have earned both titles in the same year on two occasions.

Adele is the only other artist to have done this once, back in 2011 (the single being “Rolling in the Deep”).

“Congratulations to Ed Sheeran for having the UK’s most played track of 2021 and being the UK’s most played artist of 2021,” said PPL CEO Peter Leathem.

“His chart-topping success over the last five years is a testament to not only the quality of his output but also the strength of UK music at a time when the global music landscape is more competitive than ever.”

