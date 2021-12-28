Ed Sheeran reveals plans to ‘rewild as much of the UK’ as he can

Ed Sheeran has said that he is on a mission to “rewild” as much of the UK as he can.

The 30-year-old singer said he’s trying to buy vast lands in the country so he can plant more trees in order to make up for the carbon footprint caused by his job.

“I’m trying to buy as much land as possible and plant as many trees as possible,” Sheeran told BBC Radio London. “I am trying to rewild as much of the UK as I can. I love my county and I love wildlife and the environment.”

“I feel like I am going to get my head bitten off anytime I say that, as my job is not a hugely sustainable job as I go and play in cities, but I am trying my best,” the “Bad Habits” singer added.

The English singer also revealed that he has turned his own East Suffolk estate — also known as Sheeranville — into a “wildlife meadow”.

Ed Sheeran (BBC/PA) (PA Media)

“I have got a massive beehive. I have this massive wildlife pond with newts in it, salamanders and there’s a grass snake that lives in there and hedgehogs,” Sheeran said.

“The thing with sustainability and being a public figure is when people support it, suddenly people try and find things to call them out on.”

The Grammy-winning singer also said that if everyone tried their best, “we can all make a difference”.

Earlier this month, Sheeran also said his forthcoming Mathematics tour will likely be his last stadium tour.

The singer plans on quitting major tours in 2022 so he can spend more time with his wife Cherry Seaborn and their 16-month-old daughter, Lyra.

The Mathematics tour begins next April in Dublin and Sheeran will be performing across Europe until September.

