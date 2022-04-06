Ed Sheeran reacts to winning ‘damaging’ Shape of You lawsuit: ‘I’m a human being’

Ed Sheeran has reacted to winning the High Court battle over his hit 2017 single “Shape of You”.

The British singer-songwriter and his co-writers had denied copying parts of Sami Chokri’s 2015 track “Oh Why” and a ruling has since confirmed they “neither deliberately nor subconsciously” plagiarised it.

Reacting to the lawsuit, Sheeran said he was “happy” with the result but hit out at a “culture” of “damaging claims” made against songwriters.

“Coincidences are bound to happen if 60,000 songs are being released everyday,” he said, adding that he’s just a “human being”.

