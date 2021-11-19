Ed Sheeran kicks off BBC’s Children in Need 2021

Ed Sheeran has kicked off this year’s Children In Need with a musical performance.

Sheeran performed “Overpass Graffiti” from his latest album =. He appeared with his trademark acoustic guitar and was backed by his band for the uplifting live performance.

Others performing on the night after Sheeran include Tom Grennan and the cast of the UK Tour, 9 to 5 The Musical. There will also be a performance of the BBC Children in Need 2021 single – a reimagined version of “Everywhere” by Fleetwood Mac by Niall Horan and Anne-Marie.

ABBA are also donating some prizes in a segment to help raise funds for the charity event, which in 2018 reached the milestone of having raised one billion.

You can see some clips of Sheeran’s performance here:

This year’s Children in Need is being held for the first time in Salford at Media City – the first time in its 41 year history that it’s been held outside of London.

With the theme “together we can”, this year’s show will be hosted by Graham Norton and Mel Giedroyc. Other hosts for the evening include Ade Adepitan MBE, Chris Ramsey and Alex Scott MBE.

The money raised through the show will help support local charities and projects which are providing essential frontline help to children and young people in communities throughout the UK.

The full performance of Sheeran’s “Overpass Graffiti” can be viewed on the BBC iPlayer now.

