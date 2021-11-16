Ed Sheeran explains how his wife lost and found her engagement ring

Ed Sheeran has revealed the story of how his wife Cherry lost and found her engagement ring during a trip to Toronto.

Speaking to Charlamagne Tha God on The God’s Honest Truth, Sheeran revealed the true story behind the lyrics to his song “Collide”.

Charlamagne asked Sheeran to explain the lyrics: “You lost your wedding ring, but I didn’t mind/ Cause I got a feeling, baby, we’ll be fine.”

Before telling Charlamagne the story, Sheeran joked: “Now that’s a f***ing story. She’s gonna hate that I’m saying all this stuff.”

Sheeran explained that the ring got lost during a night of partying in Toronto: “I don’t go to strip clubs and stuff like that. I think that’s a bad look for me. I don’t want to be pictured out at something like that. I write songs from the heart about relationships that I’ve had with girls. I don’t have a problem with anyone doing that, but it’s just not something that I want to do.”

He then said: “But my friends like going, so we’re in Toronto and they go, ‘We’re going to a strip club’ – and mind you, Cherry is there. I’m like, ‘Cool guys. I’m peacing out, I’m gonna get some sleep and go back to the hotel.’ And that’s where she lost it.”

The “Galway Girl” hitmaker said the couple realised the ring was missing the next morning: “I remember bringing it up the morning after, and sort of like halfway through the conversation, realising how stupid it was sounding.”

They did eventually find the ring, which was never lost at the strip club: “It turned out she’d fallen asleep on the couch in the hotel. And it was down the side of the sofa and we found it.”

Sheeran also told the host the story of how he proposed to his now-wife: “After Christmas, we were in Italy. I got the date engraved of when I was going to do it. The day came and I built a pergola at the end of the garden to do it at, watch the sunset and have a bit of wine. Then it started raining! Just pissing down with rain. I was there like “F*** I got the date engraved. I need to do it today or get engaged tomorrow and it’s the wrong date.’ “

The singer eventually moved the proposal inside the house and the couple married in January 2019.

