Ed Sheeran announces birth of second daughter with wife Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran has confirmed his wife Cherry Seaborn has given birth to their second daughter.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter confirmed the news on Instagram, saying the couple are “over the moon” to be a family of four.

“Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl,” Sheeran posted, sharing a photo of baby socks.

“We are both so in love with her and over the moon to be a family of four.”

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, in August 2020.

