Ed Sheeran has confirmed his wife Cherry Seaborn has given birth to their second daughter.
The 31-year-old singer-songwriter confirmed the news on Instagram, saying the couple are “over the moon” to be a family of four.
“Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl,” Sheeran posted, sharing a photo of baby socks.
“We are both so in love with her and over the moon to be a family of four.”
The couple welcomed their first daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, in August 2020.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Source Link Ed Sheeran announces birth of second daughter with wife Cherry Seaborn