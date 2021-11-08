Ed Davey’s outside work as consultant is potential ‘conflict of interest’, Lib Dem MP admits

Ed Davey’s outside work as a consultant is a potential “conflict of interest” a Liberal Democrat MP has acknowledged, ahead of a Commons debate on sleaze.

The Lib Dem leader earns an extra £78,000 a year, on top of his £81,932 salary as an MP, advising an international law firm and an energy firm – for working just 10 hours a month.

Sir Ed is one of only 2 non-Conservatives among around 30 MPs with second jobs as consultants, a role thrown into the spotlight by the Owen Paterson scandal.

The money is used to “benefit my disabled son”, he has declared in the Commons register of financial interests, through a company called Energy Destinations Ltd run by his wife Emily.

Wendy Chamberlain, the Lib Dem MP who has triggered the emergency sleaze debate, declined to say whether the party believed there should be a ban on such second jobs.

But she said: “I think we have to look at what the rules are now and I think we always have to look to be changing things.”

And she told BBC Radio 4: “There are definitely conflicts of interest that need to be considered and we have seen that.

“If that’s going to be appropriate that second jobs of any kind or description are done away with, that will be what the rules will be.”

The Independent has asked Sir Ed’s office to respond to criticism of MPs having extra-Parliamentary jobs as consultants or advisers.

There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing, because MPs are allowed to be consultants – provided they do not actively lobby for companies, as Mr Paterson did.

more follows

