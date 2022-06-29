eBay Refurbished: A sustainable and affordable destination for upgrading your tech

Calling all eco-conscious shoppers, when it comes to investing in new tech in a more sustainable way, there’s one destination to know: eBay Refurbished.

For the uninitiated, it offers you the chance to buy like-new items from big-name tech brands. And by shopping refurbished, you’re doing your bit for the planet by saving items from landfill.

It’s not just a greener alternative, opting for refurbished products is also more affordable, and you can benefit from discounts of up to 30 per cent off big-name brands, including Apple, Google, Dell and so many more.

Should you be concerned about the quality, eBay’s Refurbished hub offers you peace of mind because the products are expertly vetted, and they all come with a 12-month guarantee as standard, as well as a 30-day returns policy.

For added assurance, you’ll also be covered by eBay’s money back guarantee, so if it doesn’t arrive, or it isn’t as described, you’ll get a full refund.

It really is a more sustainable and pocket-friendly destination, so if this has piqued your interest, we’re here to give you the lowdown on what to buy. From mobiles to smartwatches, here’s how you can save the planet and your money on your next tech purchase.

Whether you’re after an Android or iOS device, eBay is the place to know

Shop for: High-tech smartphones

When it comes to eBay’s refurbished hub, if you’re searching for a new smartphone, the choice of brands is endless, from Apple to Huawei.

If you’re partial to iOS, Apple iPhones will naturally be your first thought. And you’re in luck because you can currently get an iPhone 12 (£467.49, Ebay.co.uk) for less than £500, while the slightly larger iPhone 12 pro max (£754, Ebay.co.uk) could be yours for a pocket-friendly £750.

Of course, if you’re an Android user, the Google Pixel 5 (£339.99, Ebay.co.uk) is a great choice that boasts a 48-hour battery life. Alternatively, there is a range of Samsung smartphones available, including the Galaxy S21 (£559.99, Ebay.co.uk) or the Galaxy Note20 (£549.99, Ebay.co.uk).

Upgrade your laptop a more sustainable way

Shop for: Devices for every budget

In the market for a new laptop, but don’t want to harm the planet by buying new? eBay Refurbished has you covered. In terms of what brands you can expect, think Apple, Dell, Asus, and Lenovo. For a two-in-one device, opt for this Asus Chromebook (£119.99, Ebay.co.uk), which is in excellent condition and serves as both a laptop and a tablet.

Alternatively, this Apple MacBook Pro 13in (£899.99, Ebay.co.uk) is a powerhouse that can handle multiple tasks at once with ease. It features an integrated touch bar that acts as an extension of your keyboard.

Whether it’s a Amazon Fire device or a Microsoft tablet, the choice is yours

Shop for: Multi-purpose tech

If you’d rather have something that’s more compact than a laptop, a tablet is the type of device you are after, be that from Microsoft, Apple, Huawei, or even Amazon.

If you’re unsure where to begin, the Microsoft Surface pro 4 (£119.99, Ebay.co.uk) is affordable and is in very good condition. With a slimline design, it offers everything you need in terms of portability. Plus, it can be used with a stylus for notetaking or drawing, and you’ll also have the option to connect it to a keyboard, should you wish.

For something that performs well as a reading device, Amazon’s Kindle paperwhite (£99.79, Ebay.co.uk) is a great choice that boasts a built-in backlight for an easy-to-read display. While the Amazon Fire Kids 7 (£79.99, Ebay.co.uk) is ideal for little ones and comes at a pocket-friendly price, which you’ll likely to be grateful for.

Smartwatches

A greener (and smarter) way to invest in high-tech wearables

Shop for: High-performing wearables

And finally, eBay Refurbished offers a greener (and smarter) way to invest in high-tech wearables. Luckily, the brands you can access include some of the best in the business, such as Apple, Samsung, Garmin, and Fitbit.

If you’re looking to use your smartwatch as an extension of your like-new mobile, the Apple Watch series 6 (£259.99, Ebay.co.uk) has a sleek design and features lots of tech-heavy features, including a sleep tracker and ECG monitor. Plus, it also has an always-on display, which makes it a particularly handy smartwatch.

As an alternative, if you’re looking for something more fitness-focused, of course, Fitbit is the one to know. The Versa 2 (£99.99, Ebay.co.uk) has an advanced range of features, such as heart rate sensors and all-day calorie tracking. It also provides you with insights and analyses into your body.

