Britain’s biggest budget airline, easyJet, has cancelled at least 200 flights as a result of an IT failure.
These are some of the easyJet cancellations on Thursday afternoon and evening from key UK airports.
Gatwick to and from:
- Aberdeen
- Athens
- Basel
- Belfast International
- Copenhagen
- Edinburgh (2)
- Geneva
- Glasgow
- Las Palmas (Gran Canaria)
- Mykonos
- Nice
- Rhodes
- Santorini
- Toulouse
Bristol to and from
- Alicante
- Belfast International
- Bilbao
- Dalaman
- Glasgow
- Inverness
- Lisbon
- Newcastle
- Paris CDG
Luton to and from
- Bodrum
- Edinburgh
- Rhodes
- Tenerife
Manchester to and from:
- Antalya
- Belfast International
- Munich
- Nice
- Paris CDG
- Prague
Belfast International to and from
- Amsterdam
- Corfu
- Liverpool
Source Link easyJet: The key flights cancelled to and from UK airports