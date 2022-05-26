easyJet: The key flights cancelled to and from UK airports

Britain’s biggest budget airline, easyJet, has cancelled at least 200 flights as a result of an IT failure.

These are some of the easyJet cancellations on Thursday afternoon and evening from key UK airports.

Gatwick to and from:

  • Aberdeen
  • Athens
  • Basel
  • Belfast International
  • Copenhagen
  • Edinburgh (2)
  • Geneva
  • Glasgow
  • Las Palmas (Gran Canaria)
  • Mykonos
  • Nice
  • Rhodes
  • Santorini
  • Toulouse

Bristol to and from

  • Alicante
  • Belfast International
  • Bilbao
  • Dalaman
  • Glasgow
  • Inverness
  • Lisbon
  • Newcastle
  • Paris CDG

Luton to and from

  • Bodrum
  • Edinburgh
  • Rhodes
  • Tenerife

Manchester to and from:

  • Antalya
  • Belfast International
  • Munich
  • Nice
  • Paris CDG
  • Prague

Belfast International to and from

  • Amsterdam
  • Corfu
  • Liverpool

