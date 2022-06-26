EasyJet passenger pushes woman to floor and punches staff after being refused boarding

An easyJet passenger shoved a woman to the floor and launched a ferocious attack on staff after being refused boarding at Bristol airport.

Shocking footage shows the man – believed to be intoxicated – pushing the woman out of the way before throwing punches at two men blocking his path.

Both members of staff are left on the floor as he’s pulled away by the woman, believed to be his partner.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed an intoxicated couple were arrested on suspicion of assault and given conditional cautions after interviews.

