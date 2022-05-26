EasyJet cancellations: What are my consumer rights if my flight is cancelled?

Tens of thousands of easyJet passengers have had their flights cancelled because of a failure of the airline’s IT systems.

At least 200 flights have been cancelled across the network.

Fortunately, consumer law is firmly on the passenger’s side.

Under European air passengers’ rights rules, easyJet must:

ensure its passengers are flown where they need to be as soon as possible

provide hotels and meals as appropriate

In addition, it appears that passengers are due compensation of either £220 (for flights of under 1,500km) or £350 (longer flights).

These are the key obligations for any airline that cancels a flight at short notice or suffers long delays.

My flight has been cancelled. When can I expect to get to my destination?

You are entitled to travel on the original day of departure, if there is any commercial way of getting you to your destination. You should give the cancelling airline the opportunity to arrange a new flight (or, for destinations such as Paris, Brussels or Amsterdam, a Eurostar train).

I have been offered an alternative in two days’ time. Can’t I get there any sooner?

Yes. Airlines understandably want to keep passengers on their own services, but there are clear limits. The Civil Aviation Authority says that if the cancelling airline has another flight on the same day, it can rebook you on that (and provide meals while you wait).

But easyJet has its own, longer limit of 24 hours.

Some passengers say they have been told by easyJet that they cannot be transferred to another airline.

This is nonsense: all carriers must be considered.

If the cancelling airline cannot or will not meet its obligation, you should buy a ticket and then claim it back.

What if the replacement flight is from or to a different airport?

In addition to buying you a ticket, the cancelling airline must also provide or pay for any additional ground transportation.

For example, if your easyJet flight to Naples is cancelled from Gatwick and the only alternative departure that day is on British Airways or ITA from Heathrow, then the airline should provide transport (probably the National Express bus).

If you are not given help, again you can pay and reclaim – but do all you can to keep the cost down. A taxi would not be reasonable and appropriate unless, say, you are in a group of four.

I am delayed overnight and need hotel accommodation

Again, the cancelling airline must provide this – plus transport to and from the airport. If it does not do so, you should make your own arrangements, seeking to minimise the cost as much as possible. Note that easyJet says: “We will always do our best to provide customers with overnight accommodation. In times of widespread disruption that’s not always possible so we may ask you to find your own accommodation.

“In this case we ask that you look for accommodation, which is 3 stars or equivalent like Premier Inn, Ibis, Holiday Inn, Hotel Formule 1, Travelodge or Motel-One.

“If you choose to book more expensive accommodation when equivalent hotels within our suggested range were available, we will be unable to reimburse the full cost of the accommodation.” Given that hotel rooms in the Gatwick area will be extremely difficult to find, capping the limit looks unenforceable.

What about meals?

Oddly, the time at which an airline’s obligation to provide you with “a reasonable amount of food and drink” kicks in depends on the length of the journey.

Under 1,500km: two hours

1,500km-3,500km: three hours

Typically passengers are given a voucher for a certain spend. If this is clearly inadequate (eg just enough for a cup of tea and a packet of crisps for a six-hour delay) then you can claim for reasonable additional expenditure – but not alcohol.

Am I entitled to compensation?

That depends on the cause of the delay, and applies only if you arrive (and an aircraft door is opened) at least three hours after the original arrival time.

In the case of an IT meltdown at easyJet, or any kind of technical problem on any airline, it is difficult to see how the carrier can avoid paying out cash compensation.

Again, there is a sliding scale.

Under 1,500km: £220

1,500km-3,500km: £350

Airlines generally have a portal on their website for these claims, though often it is not easy to find. In the case of easyJet, this is the correct link.

