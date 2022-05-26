EasyJet cancellations – live: ‘Systems failure’ sees 200 flights grounded

Thousands of easyJet passengers have had flights cancelled today in what is thought to be an airline-wide systems failure.

The Independent calculates that at least 200 flights have been grounded in the chaos, which easyJet is blaming on “IT systems issues”.

While the airline says it hopes to restart operations at 3pm, there appear to be many cancellations after that time.

A spokeswoman for easyJet said: “Unfortunately, we are currently experiencing IT systems issues which means that flights due to depart between 1pm and 3pm UK time today may be impacted.

“Our team of IT specialists is working to restore the systems as soon as possible.

“We advise customers due to travel with us today to continue to check Flight Tracker to check the status of their flight before making their way to the airport.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and would like to thank customers for their patience as we work to resolve this as soon as possible.”

EasyJet has already rebuffed passenger claims for compensation, saying the IT systems failure is ”outside of our control and is considered to be an extraordinary circumstance”.

Show latest update 1653574634 What’s happening with easyJet? Britain’s biggest budget airline, easyJet, has been forced to cancel some 200 flights amid what they are calling “IT systems issues”. Airports affected include Gatwick, Bristol, Luton, Manchester and Belfast, with cancelled routes including Rhodes, Santorini, Antalya, Gran Canaria and Glasgow. Customers who hoped to claim compensation for the disruption have already been rebuffed, with the airline saying the IT systems failure is “outside of our control and is considered to be an extraordinary circumstance”. Read the full story: Lucy Thackray 26 May 2022 15:17 1653573999 Good afternoon Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog, where we’ll be updating you with all the latest news around easyJet’s systems failure and flight cancellations. Lucy Thackray 26 May 2022 15:06

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link EasyJet cancellations - live: ‘Systems failure’ sees 200 flights grounded