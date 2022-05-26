EasyJet cancellations: At least 200 flights grounded amid ‘systems failure’

Thousands of easyJet passengers have found their flight cancelled by what is thought to be an airline-wide systems failure.

The Independent understands that at least 200 flights have been grounded. While the airline hopes to restart operations at 3pm, there appear to be many cancellations after that time.

At least 30 flights to and from Gatwick Airport, the carrier’s biggest base, have been cancelled.

Destinations include the Greek islands of Rhodes, Santorini and Mykonos.

To and from Manchester, a dozen flights have been grounded, including a round trip to Antalya in Turkey.

From Luton, trips to Rhodes, Tenerife and Bodrum are also cancelled.

Passengers are entitled to meals and accommodation if necessary, and to be rebooked on the first available flights.

A spokeswoman for easyJet said: “Unfortunately, we are currently experiencing IT systems issues which means that flights due to depart between 13:00 and 15:00 UK time today may be impacted.

“Our team of IT specialists is working to restore the systems as soon as possible.

“We advise customers due to travel with us today to continue to check Flight Tracker to check the status of their flight before making their way to the airport.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and would like to thank customers for their patience as we work to resolve this as soon as possible.”

Under European air passengers’ rights rules, passengers appear to be entitled to ompensation of £220 or £350 per person depending on the length of the flight; the higher figure is for distances above 1,500km.

Yet easyJet has already rebuffed claims, saying the IT systems failure is ‘outside of our control and is considered to be an extraordinary circumstance”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link EasyJet cancellations: At least 200 flights grounded amid ‘systems failure’