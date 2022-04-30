Easter supermarket opening times for Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Asda, Aldi, Lidl, Co-op and Waitrose (OLD)

The May bank holiday weekend has arrived, which means Britons everywhere will want to fill their fridges for the days ahead.

The early May bank holiday, which falls on the first Monday of the month, is marked across all four UK nations.

Also known as May Day, it was first commemorated in the UK in 1978.

While many will be well prepared for the long weekend, it’s handy to be aware of changes to store opening times should you need to embark on a last-minute supermarket run.

Here’s everything you need to know about when supermarkets are open and closed on Monday 2 May.

Many Tesco stores are operating reduced opening hours over the bank holiday. Most superstores are open from 8am – 6pm.

Times may vary depending on your local store. Check the Tesco store locator to see opening hours for your local.

Sainsbury’s

Most Sainsbury’s stores are open from 10am – 4pm

Times may vary depending on your local store. Check the Sainsbury’s store locator to see opening hours for your local.

Most Morrison’s stores are running slightly reduced opening hours on Monday. Stores will be open from 7am – 8pm.

Times may vary depending on your local store. Check the Morrisons store locator to see opening hours for your local.

Most Asda stores will open at the usual time but will close early. Stores will be open from 7am – 8pm.

Times may vary depending on your local store. Check the Asda store locator to see opening hours for your local.

Aldi stores across the UK will be open from 8am – 8pm.

Lidl opening times will vary by location. Some stores are open from 8am and close at 8pm, while others are staying open until 10pm.

Check the Lidl store locator to see opening hours for your local.

Waitrose opening times will vary by location. Most stores are open from 8am or 9am until the evening.

Check the Waitrose store locator to see opening hours for your local.

Co-op Food opening times will vary by location. Most stores are open from morning until evening.

Check the Co-op store locator to see opening hours for your local.

