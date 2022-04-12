Easter benefits payment dates: How the bank holidays will affect when you receive your money

As the Easter weekend approaches, those who normally receive state benefits payments on Fridays or Mondays might be concerned that the upcoming bank holidays for Good Friday and Easter Monday will bring disruption or cause a delay.

Fortunately, that is not the case, with both the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) confirming that recipients will receive their money a day early on Thursday 14 April this year when Jobcentre Plus offices and phone lines are still open.

The following DWP payments will be affected by Easter, so those entitled to any of the below benefits will get theirs on Thursday instead:

Attendance Allowance

Carer’s Allowance

Disability Living Allowance

Employment Support Allowance

Income Support

Jobseeker’s Allowance

Pension Credit

Personal Independence Payment

State Pension

Universal Credit

The same applies to the following paid out by HMRC:

Child Benefit

Child Tax Credits

Guardian’s Allowance

Working Tax Credits

Claimants should expect any benefits not mentioned above to arrive as usual on the day on which it is normally paid out.

In addition to the 15-18 April holiday, the May Day bank holiday follows on Monday 2 May, which means that anyone expecting a benefits payment on that date will again receive it early, this time on Friday 29 April.

A month after that, the Queen’s Jubilee weekend presents the British public with a four-day weekend beginning on Thursday 2 June and ending on Sunday 5 June.

Again, your payments will arrive one day in advance on Wednesday 1 June.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Easter benefits payment dates: How the bank holidays will affect when you receive your money