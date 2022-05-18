Eastbourne council becomes first council to declare ‘cost of living emergency’

Eastbourne is to become the first council in the UK to declare a “cost of living emergency” as a record number of people in the south coast town are forced to turn to food banks to survive.

The Liberal Democrat-run local authority is expected to pass the unprecedented motion later on Wednesday in a bid to address the sharp rise in poverty in the English seaside resort.

Eastbourne Foodbank has been the busiest in the UK over the past year – distributing more parcels per head than any other food bank, according to the Trussell Trust network.

Councillor Josh Babarinde said the emergency declaration would help Eastbourne Borough Council work more effectively with charities, as well as offering a “wake-up call” to Boris Johnson’s government.

“We need immediate action from the government – they have to realise that this cost of crisis has become an emergency because of their inaction,” said the Lib Dem councillor.

“People are coming to me every day saying, ‘I don’t know how I’m going to get by’,” Mr Babarinde told The Independent. “There are parents who are skipping meals all the time so their kids can eat.”

He added: “I spoke to an elderly lady who said she was going to have to turn off her TV completely, her lifeline, her only company, because of electricity costs. These are awful choices people should not be having to make in our society.”

Eastbourne Foodbank handed out 17,440 emergency food parcels per 100,000 people last year, according to the Trussell Trust – the highest rate in the UK.

Councillor Babarinde said the emergency motion would lead to a cost of living summit in Eastbourne so charities and food banks can collaborate with the council to make sure no-one slips through the safety net.

The Lib Dem motion also calls for the Tory government to bring in a national windfall tax on oil and gas giants’ profits, restore the pensions” triple lock” so payments can keep pace with inflation, and cut VAT by 2.5 per cent to help reduce prices.

“The council can play a critical role, but the problems facing people at the moment are massive and they require massive solutions from government,” said Mr Babarinde, the Lib Dems’ candidate for the Eastbourne constituency.

Tory MPs voted against a Labour move to amend the Queen’s Speech and introduce windfall tax on the soaring profits of oil and gas companies. It was rejected on Tuesday night by 310 votes to 248.

It comes as official figures inflation reached 9 per cent in the year to April – the highest level for 40 years. The poorest households have been hit with inflation rates of 10.9 per cent, according to Institute of Fiscal Studies analysis.

Labour will challenge Tory MPs to back a vote on Wednesday pressuring Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak to commit to an emergency budget addressing the living costs crisis.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said measures were needed now “because it is clear that the actions taken to date by the government did not meet the scale of the challenge”.

“Pensioners who have not had the heating on because they can’t afford it, mums who are skipping meals to ensure that their children can eat,” she told BBC Breakfast. “This should not be happening in Britain in the second decade of the 21st century.”

Rejecting a windfall tax, cabinet minister Liz Truss said allowing companies to invest and help create more “high-paid jobs” would get Britain through the cost of living crisis.

It follows a suggestion by fellow Tory minister Rachel Maclean earlier this week that people struggling with soaring bills and prices should consider taking on more hours or move to a better job.

