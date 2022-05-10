East Midlands Airport has been evacuated following reports of a suspicious package.

Approximately 3,000 passengers are understood to have been affected, with three flights headed towards the international airport diverted to land elsewhere.

The terminal was evacuated “as a precaution to enable police to carry out necessary enquiries”, an airport spokesperson said.

“It has now re-opened and we are working with the airlines to get passengers away on their flights. We thank customers for their patience and understanding,” the spokesperson added.

By around 6.15pm, flight restrictions were said to have been lifted, with airlines hoping that all eight of the flights would be able to depart.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link East Midlands Airport evacuated after reports of suspicious package