Monthly average carbon dioxide (CO2) levels have reached above 420 parts per million for the first time on record.

The new data, from Hawaii’s Mauna Loa Observatory, were released today by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

CO2 in the atmosphere, driven higher in large part by burning fossil fuels around the world, is one of the major drivers of the climate crisis.

More to follow

