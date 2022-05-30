Earthquake rocks Midlands as residents report ‘houses shaking’

An earthquake shook parts of the Midlands on Monday afternoon.

Residents reported that a tremor was felt in Staffordshire and Shropshire, with some saying they felt their houses shake.

The British Geological Survey confirmed an earthquake was detected at 3.36pm in Wem, Shropshire.

The tremor occured 8km below ground at a magnitude of 3.8.

More follows…

